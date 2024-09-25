Air India Introduces Airbus A350 Medium Haul Aircraft For Delhi-London Route
Air India has introduced the Airbus A350 aircraft for its Delhi-London route as part of a service upgrade. The airline plans to expand this service to the US and other international routes.
The Airbus A350 features a three-class configuration with 28 Business Class private suites, 24 seats in Premium Economy, and 264 seats in Economy. The aircraft is equipped with a Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system offering over 3,000 hours of content across multiple languages. Wi-Fi will be available soon.
Air India's fleet consists of 142 aircraft. The airline has expanded its network with 35 new routes and 11 additional destinations. This includes 10 domestic and 25 international routes, as well as two domestic and nine international destinations.
Air India is also upgrading its narrow-body fleet, starting with 67 aircraft. The refurbishment programme will see three to four planes modified each month, with completion expected by mid-2025. The airline is refitting its A320neo fleet with a three-cabin configuration, including 8 Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 132 Economy seats. Upgrades will include new seats, carpets, and enhanced cabin lighting.
Air India is also launching exclusive lounges at major international hubs such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, London, New York, and San Francisco.
In January 2022, Tata Group purchased Air India. Tata Group plans to integrate Air India Express and AIX Connect by October. The Air India and Vistara merger is set to take place in November.
Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, had said last Friday that the airline has recruited 9,000 staff members over the past two years. This includes 5,000 crew members, hired to support the airline's growing fleet and route network.