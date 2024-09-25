Air India Introduces Airbus A350 Medium Haul Aircraft For Delhi-London Route

Air India has introduced the Airbus A350 aircraft for its Delhi-London route as part of a service upgrade. The airline plans to expand this service to the US and other international routes.

The Airbus A350 features a three-class configuration with 28 Business Class private suites, 24 seats in Premium Economy, and 264 seats in Economy. The aircraft is equipped with a Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system offering over 3,000 hours of content across multiple languages. Wi-Fi will be available soon.

Air India's fleet consists of 142 aircraft. The airline has expanded its network with 35 new routes and 11 additional destinations. This includes 10 domestic and 25 international routes, as well as two domestic and nine international destinations.