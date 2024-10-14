Three Bomb Threats In A Day Disrupt Air India, IndiGo Flights From Mumbai

Air India’s flight AI119, operating from Mumbai to New York, was diverted to Delhi after receiving a security alert mid-flight. Acting on instructions from the government’s security regulatory committee, the airline ensured the safety of all 239 passengers and 19 crew members, who disembarked safely at Delhi airport.

“Passengers are currently undergoing security procedures, with refreshments provided,” said an Air India spokesperson. “Guests will be moved to hotels once the protocols are complete. The flight has been rescheduled to Tuesday morning. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all passengers,” the spokesperson said in an official statement. The airline reiterated that the safety and security of its passengers and crew remained its top priority.