Three Bomb Threats In A Day Disrupt Air India, IndiGo Flights From Mumbai
According to Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, one IndiGo aircraft has been allowed to take off, while two more planes, one each of IndiGo and Air India, will soon get permission to fly.
Flight operations were disrupted on Monday following bomb threats in three flights—one of Air India and two of IndiGo. The incidents prompted diversions and security checks, causing delays and inconvenience for the passengers.
Air India Flight Diverted To Delhi
Air India’s flight AI119, operating from Mumbai to New York, was diverted to Delhi after receiving a security alert mid-flight. Acting on instructions from the government’s security regulatory committee, the airline ensured the safety of all 239 passengers and 19 crew members, who disembarked safely at Delhi airport.
“Passengers are currently undergoing security procedures, with refreshments provided,” said an Air India spokesperson. “Guests will be moved to hotels once the protocols are complete. The flight has been rescheduled to Tuesday morning. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all passengers,” the spokesperson said in an official statement. The airline reiterated that the safety and security of its passengers and crew remained its top priority.
Bomb Threats On Two IndiGo Flights
Two bomb threats affected IndiGo’s flights departing from Mumbai. Flight 6E 56, bound for Jeddah, and flight 6E 1275, enroute to Muscat, were both directed to isolated bays for mandatory security checks.
“Following standard operating procedures, security protocols were promptly initiated,” IndiGo said in its statements. “Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments.”
While flight schedules have been impacted, both airlines are coordinating efforts to manage the situation with minimal disruption and ensure passenger comfort.
According to Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, one IndiGo aircraft has been allowed to take off, while two more planes, one each of IndiGo and Air India, will soon get permission to fly.