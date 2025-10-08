Air India In Pact With Taiwan's Starlux To Provide Better Travel Experience

Air India announced a new interline partnership with Taiwan-based Starlux Airline to further enhance the customer experience across Asia, the aviation company said in a press release on Wednesday.

As a result of this partnership, Air India's customers will be able to access Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan, via the airline's Southeast Asia gateways in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, and Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, customers of Stalux will be able to access seamless connections to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru via shared gateways in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur.

The interline agreement between two carriers enables a single-ticket itinerary that combines Air India and Starlux flights. This will offer smoother journey, coordination in baggage handling, and simplified travel for customers of both airlines.

"This interline agreement aligns perfectly with Air India’s commitment to delivering premium experiences for our guests, while inviting STARLUX Airlines customers to experience India’s diverse cities in full-service comfort through our robust network," said Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer, according to the press release.

Taiwan-based Starlux airline is a boutique international airline that is serving over 30 routes from Taiwan to US, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, the press release said.

Earlier in September, Air India announced a collaboration with Air Astana, a flag carrier of Kazakhstan, to offer more flight options to travellers. This partnership includes trunk routes between Kazakhstan and India, covering Air Astana routes operated between Almaty and Delhi and Almaty and Mumbai.

The Indian airline's passengers travelling to Almaty from points beyond Delhi and Mumbai will be able to travel on a single ticket and check-in their baggage through Almaty at the point of origin.

Air India will also put AI-designator code on Air Astana's flights to Almaty from India, which will ensure convenient access to Almaty, a rapidly growing tourism and business hub in Central Asia.