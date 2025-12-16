Air India Flight To Amsterdam Lands Back In Delhi, Show Tracking Websites; Technical Snag Suspected

An Air India flight to Amsterdam returned back to New Delhi hours after take off, according to data available on flight tracking platforms on Tuesday.

The flight, AI 155, took off from the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 1:17 pm. However, instead of going to its destination, it returned to the source airport after 5 hours and 34 minutes, as per FlightStats.

A technical snag is likely suspected behind the flight's diversion back to the Delhi airport. An official confirmation, however, was awaited from the airline and airport authorities at the time of publishing this report.

The Boeing 787-8 plane was initially scheduled to depart at 1:15 p.m. IST from Delhi and land at 6:35 p.m. CET (Central European Time) or 11:05 p.m. IST in Amsterdam, according to FlightStats.

This development comes amid the various technical difficulties, flight delays and flight cancellations that have made headlines due to weather conditions as well as rostering challenges that airlines such as IndiGo have faced in recent period.

Delhi airport saw 126 flights cancelled on Tuesday due to dense fog causing low visibility conditions. These included 49 departures and 77 arrivals. Air India announced that it had cancelled 40 flights via an 'X' post in the morning hours.