Aviation Regulator Fines Air India Rs 90 Lakh Over Unqualified Crew On Flights

Air India Ltd. has been penalised Rs 90 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for operating flights with unqualified crew members. The airline has confirmed the penalty.

The aviation regulator has fined the airline's Director of Operations and Director of Training to the tune of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. The pilot involved has also been issued a warning to exercise caution in the future to avoid similar incidents.

Air India Ltd. operated a flight commanded by a non-trainer line captain paired with a non-line-released first officer, according to a voluntary report submitted by Air India on July 10, 2024. This was viewed by DGCA as a serious scheduling incident with significant safety ramifications.