Air India Finds No Issues With Locking Mechanism Of Fuel Control Switch In Boeing 787 Planes

Air India has found no issues with the locking mechanism of fuel control switches in Boeing 787 planes after completing their inspections, an airline official told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

The inspection was undertaken in accordance with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation guidelines issued on July 14.

The aviation sector regulator had directed airlines to inspect the fuel switch locking system in their Boeing 787 and 737 planes. This directive came in the backdrop of Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report stating that fuel switches were cut off before the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people last month.