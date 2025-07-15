Air India Extends Flight Cuts Until August Before Partial Resumption

Air India has extended the flight cuts that were announced as part of the "safety pause" after the fatal plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

The erstwhile national carrier on Tuesday said there will be a partial restoration of schedules from Aug. 1, whereas the full restoration is planned from Oct. 1.

"That Pause enabled Air India to perform additional precautionary checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft as well as accommodating longer flying times arising from airspace closures over Pakistan and the Middle East," the airline said in its statement on Tuesday.

Among the key restorations is the resumption of three weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Heathrow), down from the previous five per week. Full service on the Delhi–London route will resume from July 16, bringing back all 24 weekly flights. Air India has also increased its Delhi–Zurich service from four to five flights weekly starting Aug. 1.

Flights between Delhi and Tokyo and Delhi and Seoul, both previously suspended, are set to return with two weekly services each. The Tokyo flights will resume on Aug. 1, while the Seoul route will restart on Sept. 1.