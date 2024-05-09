Air India Express To Reinstate Terminated Cabin Crew

The management of Air India Express has agreed to reinstate 25 terminated cabin crew after holding discussions with the Chief Labour Commissioner, according to a notice issued on Thursday by the Commissioner's office.

It stated that after detailed discussions between the chief, AI Express' management and the representative union, the airline has agreed to reinstate everyone terminated on May 7 and May 8 after they reported sick.

It was also decided that all the cabin crew members who reported sickness would report for duty with fitness certificates immediately.

"The management will review the cases of these cabin crew as per service regulations," the notice stated. These issues would be resolved during conciliation proceedings, the date of which has been fixed as May 28.

The development comes after a section of Air India Express cabin crew reported sick at the last minute on Tuesday night. This led to over 70 flights being cancelled or delayed between Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the company stated that it was engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, it also issued termination notices to some employees.

NDTV Profit had previously reported that in a letter dated April 26, the Air India Express Employees Union expressed growing concerns within the company, including remuneration, hiring practices and the termination of numerous employees.

The letter was addressed to Tata Sons Pvt. Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and highlighted these issues in light of the airline's acquisition by the group.