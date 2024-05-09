Air India Express Terminates Cabin Crew For 'Premeditated' Sick Leave Disruptions

Air India Express has terminated the contracts of 30 cabin crew members who called in sick and resulted in disruptions to flight operations. The number of job terminations will likely increase, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

"This clearly points to a pre-meditated and concerted abstention from work without any justifiable reason," the company said in the note addressed to the terminated employees.

The note referred to a specific incident on May 7, 2024, where the terminated employees were scheduled for a flight but informed the scheduling team at the last moment that they were unwell and unable to report for duty. It was observed that a significant number of other cabin crew members also called in sick around the same time, leading to the disruption of operations, the letter added.