Air India Express Introduces 'Xpress Lite' Fares; Details Here
Air India Express launched exclusive ‘Xpress Lite' fares on Tuesday for passengers looking to travel without check-in baggage. Passengers can use the new service through the airline's mobile app as well as the official website.
“Xpress Lite fares enable guests who prefer travelling without check-in baggage to make the most of fares which are lower than regular fares. Xpress Check-In enables flyers to avoid queues at counters and baggage belts and comes with a complimentary +3 kg cabin baggage allowance in addition to significantly discounted pre-booked prices for +15 kg and +20 kg check-in baggage allowances to ensure the maximum flexibility and convenience for guests booking on Xpress Lite fares,” the company said in a statement.
Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India Express said, “The launch of Xpress Lite fares heralds what we hope will be a new way to fly in India, extending a proposition already popular amongst flyers across the world, including international airlines flying to and from India.”
He added that this initiative supports their dedication to offering the best-in-class services and frictionless journeys to Indian flyers. This new initiative reaffirms their brand ethos of ‘Fly As You Are.’
“Xpress Lite Fares across our domestic and international network have the potential to redefine convenience in air travel while delivering exceptional value,” he added. The airline also shared this news on its X official handle:
#LightenUp your journeys with Xpress Lite - Introducing special cabin bag-only fares!— Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) February 20, 2024
ð¸ Save More
ðââï¸ No Queue
ð Enjoy 7 kgs cabin baggage, and pre-book an additional 3 kgs for free
âï¸ #FlyAsYouAre and experience #FastBookings #FabDeals, and #FantasticValue! ð Book now onlyâ¦ pic.twitter.com/B8b9NBsM47