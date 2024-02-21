Air India Express Introduces 'Xpress Lite' Fares; Details Here

Air India Express launched exclusive ‘Xpress Lite' fares on Tuesday for passengers looking to travel without check-in baggage. Passengers can use the new service through the airline's mobile app as well as the official website.

“Xpress Lite fares enable guests who prefer travelling without check-in baggage to make the most of fares which are lower than regular fares. Xpress Check-In enables flyers to avoid queues at counters and baggage belts and comes with a complimentary +3 kg cabin baggage allowance in addition to significantly discounted pre-booked prices for +15 kg and +20 kg check-in baggage allowances to ensure the maximum flexibility and convenience for guests booking on Xpress Lite fares,” the company said in a statement.