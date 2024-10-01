Air India Express Completes Merger With AIX Connect

The Air India Group has completed the merger of its low-cost carriers, Air India Express Ltd. and AIX Connect Pvt. (formerly AirAsia India), with the combined entity operating under the "Air India Express" name and a unified airline code, IX, according to a press release from the airline.

This merger is part of Air India's broader restructuring under its Vihaan.AI transformation program, which aims to consolidate its four airlines into two. The group is also set to merge Vistara into Air India by Nov. 12.

The integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect involved aligning operational manuals, transferring aircraft, and obtaining necessary approvals related to operations, safety, and maintenance. The process was overseen by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

DGCA Director General Vikram Dev Dutt handed over the updated Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Aloke Singh, managing director of Air India Express, at an event in New Delhi. Dutt acknowledged the complexities of the merger and emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring by the DGCA.

Aloke Singh noted that the integration, which began a year ago, has successfully brought the two carriers under a single brand and operational framework. Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer of Air India and chairman of Air India Express, described the merger as a key step in Air India's transformation plan, with a focus on meeting the growing demand for air travel.