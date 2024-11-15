Air India Express Announces 230 Weekly Flights From Kolkata, Bagdogra

Air India Express on Friday announced expansion of its services from West Bengal’s Kolkata and Bagdogra, increasing the number of weekly flights to over 230 this winter, from 168 in the same season last year.

The growth includes new direct routes connecting Kolkata with Sri Vijaya Puram and Indore, and Bagdogra with Chennai, the airline said.

“Our new winter schedule, featuring over 230 weekly flights from Kolkata and Bagdogra, underscores our dedication to fostering trade and tourism in the region,” Dr Ankur Garg, chief commercial officer of Air India Express, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new Kolkata-Port Blair flight next month, just in time for the holiday season, offering our guests more travel options,” he said.