Air India Expects To Induct 26 New Planes In 2026, Says CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India Group expects to induct 26 wide-body and narrow-body planes, and operate 81% of its international flights with upgraded aircraft by the end of 2026, while overall capacity will remain almost unchanged next year.

"2026 will be a year of very visible change for Air India, notwithstanding the headwinds that we have faced in the last few months, whether it be AI 171 (crash) or other events, we're continuing our capital expenditure commitments...," Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said on Monday.