Air India Eats Into Indigo, SpiceJet Market Share In February

Air India Ltd.'s market share in February rose month-on-month, while that of market leader Indigo and SpiceJet Ltd. declined.

In total, the number of passengers rose to approximately 1.27 crore in February from 1.2 crore in the previous month. On a year-to-date basis, the cumulative number of passengers rose to approximately 2.58 crore as against 2.46 crore in the January-February period of last year.

Air India's market share rose 0.6 percentage points to 12.8% in February, while Indigo's fell 0.1 percentage points and SpiceJet lost 0.4 percentage points, according to the monthly traffic report. The market share of Vistara, Akasa Air and Alliance Air remained the same at 9.9%, 4.5% and 1% respectively.

The New Delhi–Leh route contributed 14.45%, the most to Air India's revenue in February. Vistara's revenue contribution from this route also jumped to 23.05% as against 6.06% in the last month.