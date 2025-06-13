Air India Crash: How Insurance Claims Are Likely To Play Out

The crash of an Air India flight minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday is set to become India's most expensive aviation claim, and could go up to Rs 2,400 crore.

An airline’s fleet insurance policy typically covers risks such as aircraft hulls, spare parts, and liabilities to passengers and third parties. For passenger injury or death, liability is governed by the Carriage by Air Act, 1972, as amended to align with the Montreal Convention (1999), according to the Insurance Brokers Association of India. Here's how it works:

Passenger Injury or Death – Two‑Tier Liability

Tier 1 (Strict liability): Carriers are automatically liable—no need to prove negligence—for up to 100,000 SDR (about Rs 75 lakh), under Schedule III of the Act.

Tier 2 (Fault-based, unlimited liability): Beyond 100,000 SDR, airlines can avoid paying more only by proving they were not negligent or that a third party was at fault.

Baggage Liability – Domestic Flights

For checked baggage on domestic flights, the DGCA mandates a maximum liability of Rs 20,000 per passenger.

If baggage is lost, delayed or damaged on international flights, liability aligns with 1,288 SDR (about Rs 1.2 lakh) under the Montreal Convention.

The SDR or Special Drawing Rights is an international reserve asset. It is not a currency, but its value is based on a basket of five currencies. The SDR serves as the unit of account of the International Monetary Fund, and other international organisations, according to the IMF website.