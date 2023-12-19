Air India Completes Rebranding Of Airline; A Look At All That's New

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAir India Completes Rebranding Of Airline; A Look At All That's New
Discover Air India's complete rebranding journey, from the unveiling of a new logo and aircraft livery to the introduction of stylish new uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew.

19 Dec 2023, 11:39 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pic/Air India on X</p></div>
Pic/Air India on X

Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday integrated their new brand logo on all their social media platforms and website.

The announcement emphasises its complete transition from "Old Air India" to "New Air India".

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Old vs New AirIndia branding. Source: Air India website</p></div>

Old vs New AirIndia branding. Source: Air India website

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Air India website revamped with new logo</p></div>

Air India website revamped with new logo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Air India website revamped with new colours</p></div>

Air India website revamped with new colours

Presence on platform X, formerly known as Twitter and Instagram also borne the new Air India look.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Air India's X account</p></div>

Air India's X account

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Air India's Instagram</p></div>

Air India's Instagram

A day before it was made live on social and website, the new branding was also spotted by airline enthusiasts and travellers in airports across the country as well.

'Window of possibilities'

Air India posted a video and wrote, "Welcome to a bold, warm and vibrant chapter of Air India. Through the windows of possibilities, we unfold a new era of Indian aviation."

The video shows many types of windows signifying their brand vision of "window of possibilities."

The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system. It symbolises a 'Window of Possibilities'.

Air India's new logo symbol 'The Vista' is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities and progressiveness.

Air India's Aircraft Livery Revamp

In August 2023, Air India unveiled a new brand identity and aircraft livery. The airline said the new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

Air India's New Uniforms For Cabin, Cockpit Crew

This month, Air India unveiled its new collection of uniforms, designed by Manish Malhotra, for its cabin and cockpit crew. The new uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months, once Air India's first Airbus A350 aircraft takes off into the skies.

The new uniform designs, Air India claimed, were developed in close consultation with its cabin crew representatives and the airline's in-flight services team, which also conducted an extensive testing exercise for the new designs.

