Air India Completes Rebranding Of Airline; A Look At All That's New
Discover Air India's complete rebranding journey, from the unveiling of a new logo and aircraft livery to the introduction of stylish new uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew.
Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday integrated their new brand logo on all their social media platforms and website.
The announcement emphasises its complete transition from "Old Air India" to "New Air India".
Old vs New AirIndia branding. Source: Air India website
Air India website revamped with new logo
Air India website revamped with new colours
Presence on platform X, formerly known as Twitter and Instagram also borne the new Air India look.
Air India's X account
Air India's Instagram
A day before it was made live on social and website, the new branding was also spotted by airline enthusiasts and travellers in airports across the country as well.
@AirIndia rolls out it's new branding at #Delhi @DelhiAirport, #Mumbai @CSMIA_Official and all airports in network across all customer touch points.— Aarnav Kharwar ð®ð³ (@KharwarAarnav31) December 18, 2023
It's looking gorgeous !
Well missing the #Maharaja at check-in counters ! pic.twitter.com/XeEYq5TP8V
Some more -:— Aarnav Kharwar ð®ð³ (@KharwarAarnav31) December 18, 2023
2nd is the lounge card pic.twitter.com/npy2dX2kUa
'Window of possibilities'
Air India posted a video and wrote, "Welcome to a bold, warm and vibrant chapter of Air India. Through the windows of possibilities, we unfold a new era of Indian aviation."
The video shows many types of windows signifying their brand vision of "window of possibilities."
Welcome to a bold, warm and vibrant chapter of Air India. Through the windows of possibilities, we unfold a new era of Indian aviation.#AirIndia #FlyAI #NewIndia #NonStopExperiences pic.twitter.com/9trkaJ17wP— Air India (@airindia) December 19, 2023
The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system. It symbolises a 'Window of Possibilities'.
Air India's new logo symbol 'The Vista' is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities and progressiveness.
Air India's Aircraft Livery Revamp
In August 2023, Air India unveiled a new brand identity and aircraft livery. The airline said the new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.
Air India's New Uniforms For Cabin, Cockpit Crew
This month, Air India unveiled its new collection of uniforms, designed by Manish Malhotra, for its cabin and cockpit crew. The new uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months, once Air India's first Airbus A350 aircraft takes off into the skies.
The new uniform designs, Air India claimed, were developed in close consultation with its cabin crew representatives and the airline's in-flight services team, which also conducted an extensive testing exercise for the new designs.
Introducing our new Pilot & Cabin crew uniforms, an ode to Air Indiaâs rich history and a promise of a bright future.— Air India (@airindia) December 12, 2023
These uniforms, envisioned by Indiaâs leading couturier @ManishMalhotra, features three quintessential Indian colours â red, aubergine and gold, representing theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Pt1YBdJlMN