Air India CEO Assures Flyers Of Safety, Expects Full Resumption Of International Operations From Oct. 1

Air India has commenced a "phased restoration of international operations" from Aug. 1, 2025, with full resumption of operations to be completed by Oct. 1, 2025, said Campbell Wilson, the chief executive officer and managing director of the airline.

"This measured approach ensures we complete every verification thoroughly and resume service with complete confidence," Wilson said in a letter to 'Maharaja Club' members of Air India.

He mentioned that company would be undertaking modernisation efforts regarding their operations along with a "retrofit program."