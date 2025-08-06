Air India CEO Assures Flyers Of Safety, Expects Full Resumption Of International Operations From Oct. 1
Air India's safety processes are backed by a comprehensive safety management system aligned with global aviation standards and fully compliant with DGCA, Campbell Wilson said.
Air India has commenced a "phased restoration of international operations" from Aug. 1, 2025, with full resumption of operations to be completed by Oct. 1, 2025, said Campbell Wilson, the chief executive officer and managing director of the airline.
"This measured approach ensures we complete every verification thoroughly and resume service with complete confidence," Wilson said in a letter to 'Maharaja Club' members of Air India.
He mentioned that company would be undertaking modernisation efforts regarding their operations along with a "retrofit program."
The Air India CEO said that each aircraft underwent inspections under the supervision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and it was confirmed that no issues were found during these inspections.
"As with some other international airlines, we also inspected the fuel control switch mechanism of Boeing 737 and 787-8 aircraft, likewise with no findings," Wilson said.
He added that the company will be working closely with regulators to maintain transparency and safety.
Air India commissioned Oliver Wyman's CAVOK to perform a full safety assessment since privatisation and also brought Boeing on board to conduct an 'operational efficacy program', according to Wilson.
The airline also undertook a 'voluntary pause' to accommodate additional pre-flight checks and reduce the impact of regional airspace closure. This has lead to a temporary reduction in its schedule.
"We also took the opportunity of additional ground time to accelerate upgrades to improve aircraft reliability and to strengthen how we manage delays and disruptions," Wilson said.
He added that the Air India's regular safety protocols entail each aircraft having thorough checks before take-off by trained engineers and pilots.
"Maintenance is conducted at certified facilities before and between flights. Our pilots, cabin crew, anngineers train regularly at the Air India Training Academy, ensuring full alignment with the latest safety procedures and global best practices and our Integrated Operations Control Centre tracks every flight in real time, monitoring weather, crew, and aircraft performance," he added.
Wilson further said that Air India's safety processes are backed by a comprehensive safety management system aligned with global aviation standards and fully compliant with DGCA and the UN International Civil Aviation Organisation guidelines.