Air India Cancels Multiple US Flights Till December-End Amid Aircraft Shortage

Air India has cancelled multiple flights on the India-US route due to aircraft shortage, the erstwhile national carrier said in a statement issued on Wednesday. The flights cancelled were scheduled to be operated between November and December.

"Due to the delayed return of some aircraft from heavy maintenance and supply chain constraints resulting in a temporary reduction in operating fleet, Air India regrets that a small number of flights have been cancelled between now and December-end," the airline said.

The affected customers have been offered flights on other Air India group services operating on the same or adjacent days, a free change to any other date or a full refund, it added.

An Air India sources told news agency PTI that around 60 flights on the India-US route have been cancelled. The airline, however, did not mention the number of affected flights in its official statement.

The flights, which have been cancelled during the peak travel period, include those scheduled for San Francisco, Washington, Chicago, Newark and New York, the persons privy to the development told PTI.

The airline had to announce the cancellations as it does not have adequate wide-body aircraft to operate some of the flights to these destinations, the sources told PTI.