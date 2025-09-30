Air India, Airbus Launch Advanced Pilot Training Hub In Gurugram

Air India and Airbus on Tuesday have inaugurated an advanced pilot training center at the Air India Aviation Training Academy in Gurugram. This state-of-the-art new facility will train more than 5,000 new pilots over the next decade to support the exponential growth of commercial aviation in India, according to an official release by Air India.

The 50:50 joint venture facility was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in the presence of Airbus, Commercial Aircraft CEO, Christian Scherer; Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, and other dignitaries.

The facility is designed to train pilots for the Airbus A320 and A350 aircraft families, the courses offered are approved by DGCA and EASA, the company stated.

The new 12,000 sq metre center will feature 10 Full Flight Simulators (FFSs), along with advanced classrooms and briefing rooms.

Currently, the facility is equipped with two Full Flight Simulators for Airbus A320 family aircraft. The remaining six A320 simulators and two A350 simulators will be installed progressively, as per the release.