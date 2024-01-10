Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Aim To Make India A Developed Nation In Next 25 Years, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is aiming to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years. He inaugurated the 10th edition of 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024' in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The theme for this year's summit, which has celebrated its 20th year, was 'Gateway To The Future'. "Vibrant Gujarat Summit has become a platform for economic development," the PM said.

Modi welcomed representatives of more than 100 countries to be a part of India's road to development.

United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest at the summit. "India and the UAE signed many deals on renewable energy and innovative healthcare. Agreements have been signed for new investments worth billions of dollars in India's port infrastructure by companies from the UAE," Modi said.

"India has made the world believe that we can achieve our goal. Today, the world looks at India as a friend who can be trusted...India's priority is sustainable industry, infrastructure, and manufacturing. The world looks at India as a hub of technology to find solutions," Modi said.