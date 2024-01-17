AIFs, PMS Funds Offer Concentrated Exposure, Research Arbitrage, Says SBI MF's Gaurav Mehta

Alternate investment funds and portfolio management service funds provide exposure to small and mid caps in a concentrated manner and takes advantage of the research arbitrage, according to Gaurav Mehta of SBI Mutual Funds.

"The investible universe for mutual funds have started to shrink. In a large MF scheme, it is difficult to get decent exposure to very small companies," Mehta, chief investment officer-alternatives equity at SBI Funds Management Pvt., told NDTV Profit on The Portfolio Manager show.

"But, in AIFs and PMS, you have relatively smaller sizes and you can buy such stocks and concentrate."

As one goes down the market cap spectrum, a research arbitrage becomes available as big analysts tend to skip stocks after a threshold, he said. "That is where research by the fund house can create a difference."

"The portfolio is very market cap-agnostic. We are skewed towards small and mid caps and have good 25 picks," Mehta said.

In terms of liquidity concerns in small-cap portfolio, he said the company has a strong research team and tight risk assessment template to oversee the assets under management.