AIDCF-EY's Report Highlights Job Loss Crisis In India's Cable TV Sector, Urges For Urgent Reforms

Key reforms suggested by the report include:

• Enabling of level-playing field across all content distribution mediums

• Permitting differential pay TV pricing for different territories based on ability to pay

• Activating over 20 million inactive STBs in India

• Restrict or limit the provision of live or slightly delayed transmission of pay TV content for free on other platforms

• Take a unified stand against piracy

Mr. Sanjiv Shankar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs; Former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, shared his remarks: "This report is truly one of its kind—comprehensive, data-driven, and grounded in the realities of the ground-level cable ecosystem. It brings into focus the structural shifts and challenges within the sector, and provides a valuable evidence base for future policy-making."

Mr. S.N. Sharma, CEO of DEN Networks Limited and President of AIDCF, expressed his enthusiasm about the report: "This report is perhaps the most comprehensive bottom-up view of the Pay TV distribution sector in recent times." "The report presents not just statistics but stories of lost livelihood impacting families and entrepreneurship, and they need be heard across the broadcasting ecosystem."

Mr. Ashish Pherwani, Partner, Media & Entertainment Sector, EY India, remarked that: "This is a first-of-its-kind report that captures the true pulse of the cable TV distribution network in India. Its scale, depth of field data, and insight into last-mile realities make it a valuable resource for both industry and policymakers alike."

The report was released during a special event held at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi, where senior policymakers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from across the broadcasting and media landscape came together to deliberate on the findings and implications of this industry-first report.