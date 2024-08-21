AIBEA Calls For Nationwide Bank Strike On Aug. 28 Against Action On Trade Union Members

The All India Bank Employees Association has called for a nationwide strike on Aug. 28 to protest against "political attacks" on trade union members.

The strike was called after Bank of India served chargesheets to officers who attended a union event that was held in July 2024.

The normal functioning of bank branches and departments may be affected if the strike call materialises.

"After serving the Strike Notice, all our unions all over the country are preparing for the All India Strike on 28th August, 2024 against the political interference and political attack on our Union and the vindictive actions on our leaders in Bank of India Staff Union, Kerala," the All India Bank Employees Association said in a statement on Aug. 19.