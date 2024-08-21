AIBEA Calls For Nationwide Bank Strike On Aug. 28 Against Action On Trade Union Members
Normal functioning of bank branches and departments may be affected if the strike call materialises.
The All India Bank Employees Association has called for a nationwide strike on Aug. 28 to protest against "political attacks" on trade union members.
The strike was called after Bank of India served chargesheets to officers who attended a union event that was held in July 2024.
The normal functioning of bank branches and departments may be affected if the strike call materialises.
"After serving the Strike Notice, all our unions all over the country are preparing for the All India Strike on 28th August, 2024 against the political interference and political attack on our Union and the vindictive actions on our leaders in Bank of India Staff Union, Kerala," the All India Bank Employees Association said in a statement on Aug. 19.
#AIBEAâs call for strike on 28th August, 2024 Against political attack on trade union— CH VENKATACHALAM (@ChVenkatachalam) August 20, 2024
AIBOCâNCBEâBEFIâAIBOAâINBOCâINBEF extend support pic.twitter.com/OwXANu6OmG
AIBEA, in its statement, said that all other constituents of the United Forum of Bank Unions, including the All India Bank Officers Confederation, the National Confederation of Bank Employees, the Bank Employees Federation of India, the All India Bank Officers Association, the Indian National Bank Officers Congress and the Indian National Bank Employees Federation, have expressed and extended their total support.
Bank of India had served chargesheets to 13 office bearers of Bank of India Staff Union-Kerala for attending the 23rd Biennial Conference of the Bank of India Staff Union in the state that was held on July 27, 2024.
The Bank of India Staff Union-Kerala had circulated a draft report of the Union General Secretary that contained the names of various international and national personalities that had passed away in the last two years.
The list contained the name of Pervez Musharraf, the former President of Pakistan, who died in 2023. However, this created a controversy, resulting in the charge sheet against the 13 members of the union.