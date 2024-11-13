AI Regulation: SEBI Mulls Accountability Framework For Use By Market Institutions

"Every person regulated by SEBI that uses such artificial intelligence tools and techniques while conducting its activities in the securities markets and for servicing its clients, regardless of the scope and size of adoption of such tools, shall apart from complying with all applicable laws in force be solely responsible for all the consequences of such use including ensuring the privacy, security and integrity of the investors' and stakeholders' data especially the data maintained by it in a fiduciary capacity, throughout the processes involved," the regulator said.