AI-Led Deals Unlocking Opportunities For Large Transactions, Says Mphasis CEO

Enterprise customers are moving beyond experimentation and are now showing a "little bit more ambition and desire" to scale their AI initiatives, according to Mphasis Managing Director (MD) and CEO Nitin Rakesh.

He described this shift as a major tailwind for IT firms that are correctly positioned to capitalise on the demand.

“I would say the appetite to do transformational AI-led deals is definitely improved. This is definitely unlocking opportunities for companies with the right set of value propositions and the right set of AI-led offerings to be able to construct some large transactions,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

He explained that clients who have already built their AI infrastructure are looking for scale, while others are seeking partners to help them get there, creating a dual-pronged opportunity. Meanwhile, Mphasis has witnessed billion-dollar deals in the last two quarters, Rakesh outlined.

"We've had almost a billion dollars in deals done in the last two quarters, which is definitely a much higher run rate of TCV (Total Contract Value) closure," he said.