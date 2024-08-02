AI Innovations Boost Ixigo’s Growth And Efficiency, Says Group CEO Aloke Bajpai

Ixigo's significant investments in artificial intelligence over the past decade have yielded substantial benefits, said Aloke Bajpai, group chief executive officer at Ixigo.

"These AI-driven innovations are adding more stickiness and growth to our platform," he told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview.

The company automated its customer support with AI chatbots in 2017. "Close to 90% of our customer support queries are handled end-to-end by AI, providing significant operating leverage," he said.

The company also uses AI for dynamic pricing of value-added services, trip planning through Ixigo Plan, and real-time flight tracking with their 'Flight Tracker Pro' feature.

"Trains contribute more than half of our revenue this quarter," said Bajpai. He highlighted the company's recent achievements, including the sale of 1,00,000 tickets in June—a record high in a month for the platform.

"The take rates have reached a point where they could stabilise around this point; that's what we expect from here."

Ixigo's gross transaction value in the first quarter of financial year 2025 showed significant growth, with a 28% year-on-year expansion in train and flight GTV and a 16% increase in bus GTV. "Our conversion rates have improved a lot—both flights and trains were around 28%," Bajpai said.

He emphasised that market growth is driven by people's increasing travel spending, with Ixigo's presence in Tier 3 and 4 cities offering a competitive advantage. "We are chasing a velocity of growth at the GTV level that is faster than the markets," he said.

Bajpai mentioned the potential in the B2B segment with the 'Travel Super Mall' launch, aiming to convert offline bookings through new agent partnerships.