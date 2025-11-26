AI Again? Deloitte Draws Flak For $1.6-Million Canadian Healthcare Report, Weeks After Row In Australia

British multinational professional services network Deloitte yet again found itself in the limelight for the wrong reasons after its million-dollar report issued for the Canadian provincial government of Newfoundland and Labrador was found smeared with errors linked to AI, according to Fortune.

The company was commissioned to prepare a close to $1.6 million healthcare report by easternmost Canadian province's government, which was spread across in May 2025. However, multiple AI related errors have come to the surface specifically for the 526-page report.

This is not the first time that the 'big four' giant has failed to pass the AI check. In October, Deloitte had to execute a rather embarrassing partial refund of a $4,40,000 fee to the Australian government over another erroneous report produced using generative artificial intelligence.

The report delves into advice spanning over multiple topics, including the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the healthcare workers, retention incentives and virtual care, as per Fortune.

Deloitte Canada responded to the matter in a statement to Fortune via a spokesperson and said the firm “stands behind the recommendations put forward” in the report. "We are revising the report to make a small number of citation corrections, which do not impact the report findings. AI was not used to write the report; it was selectively used to support a small number of research citations."

The study had to be commissioned since there was a shortage of healthcare staff in the province. Among the errors spotted there were citations used to conclude cost-analysis which were attributed to fictional academic papers, citations to authors on papers they had no involvement with; and citations of co-authors who did not work together ever, the report stated.

Over the past five years, Deloitte has faced multiple fines and sanctions across several countries for violations and misconduct in its auditing practices. These penalties, imposed by regulators, highlight the challenges in maintaining compliance with professional standards across its global network.