AI-171 Crash: Honeywell Says 'Won't Speculate' Amid Questions Over Fuel Switches In Boeing Aircraft

Honeywell International said it won't speculate over the questions related to fuel control switches used in Boeing aircraft.

The American firm, in an emailed response to NDTV Profit, said the preliminary report of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation states that there have been no defects reported related to the fuel control switches installed on aircraft since 2023.

Honeywell produces fuel control switches for multiple Boeing aircraft models, including the 737, 747, 767, and the 787 Dreamliner, which was operating the Ahmedabad-London flight at the time of the crash that killed 260 people.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report released last week said the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI-171 occurred when both engine fuel control switches moved from the ‘RUN’ position to ‘CUTOFF’ in quick succession shortly after take-off, cutting fuel supply to both engines.

However, the report did not conclude that the switches themselves malfunctioned.

In a statement to NDTV Profit, Honeywell's spokesperson said, “We do not comment on rumours or speculation. Any questions on the incident should be directed to the appropriate investigating agencies.”

The switches, manufactured by Honeywell, were previously flagged by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in 2018 for a potential issue with the locking mechanism that secures the switches in position.

At the time, the FAA issued a bulletin recommending additional inspections, but stopped short of making them mandatory, citing limited evidence to justify a formal airworthiness directive.