AHPI Likely To Rollback Advisory On Stopping Cashless Services For Bajaj Allianz Policyholders

The Association of Healthcare Providers is likely to roll back its advisory regarding stopping cashless services for Bajaj Allianz General Insurance policyholders, sources told NDTV Profit on Thursday.

CFOs of four major hospitals met with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to discuss reimbursement costs and other issues. These issues included new hospital empanelment process, lack of frequent rate revisions leading to undue financial stress for hospitals, deductions at the time of payments and settlements, and stoppage of cashless services, the persons said.

The AHPI, representing hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country, had advised member hospitals to stop providing cashless treatment facilities for policyholders of Bajaj Allianz with effect from Sept. 1, 2025. It said that the advisory follows complaints from AHPI member hospitals that Bajaj Allianz had refused to revise hospital reimbursement rates in line with rising medical costs.