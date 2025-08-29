AHPI Formally Withdraws Suspension On Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

The Association of Healthcare Providers has withdrawn the suspension notice served on Bajaj Allianz with immediate effect, it stated in a press release on Friday.

In a meeting attended by AHPI’s core committee members and senior representatives from Bajaj Allianz, the association highlighted a series of unresolved issues that are placing hospitals under severe financial and operational stress, ultimately compromising patients’ care and safety, the AHPI said.

The AHPI, representing hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country, had advised member hospitals to stop providing cashless treatment facilities for policyholders of Bajaj Allianz with effect from Sept. 1, 2025. It said that the advisory follows complaints from AHPI member hospitals that Bajaj Allianz had refused to revise hospital reimbursement rates in line with rising medical costs.

Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General of AHPI, urged all insurers to work in partnership with hospitals and restore cashless services at member hospitals. They also need to engage with the member hospitals regularly to revise outdated rates, setting up transparent grievance mechanisms, and respecting clinical autonomy, he said.