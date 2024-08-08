Ahmedabad, Pune And Kolkata Are The Most Affordable Home Markets: Knight Frank

A Knight Frank India report indicates that affordability across the top eight cities remained stable in the first half of 2024. The stability is attributed to consistent interest rates, which have stayed steady since the end of 2023. The affordability index, which measures the equated monthly installment-to-income ratio, reflects this stability.

Among the eight cities, Ahmedabad emerged as the most affordable housing market, with a ratio of 21%. Pune and Kolkata followed closely, with a 24% ratio each.

Mumbai, on the other hand, remained the least affordable city, with a ratio of 51%. This highlights the significant disparity in affordability across different cities.