Ahmedabad Gets Direct Flight To Da Nang In Vietnam
Ahmedabad residents now have a direct flight option to Da Nang, Vietnam. Vietjet Air has launched a new route between Da Nang, Vietnam, and Ahmedabad, and the new service will operate two round trips per week. The flights will utilise Airbus A320 aircraft, each accommodating 180 passengers.
Da Nang is coastal city in central Vietnam and it known for its beaches. It was earlier a French colonial port and thus reflects that history. The city is also a base for visiting the inland Bà Nà hills.
As part of the launch event, the first flight from Ahmedabad is set to land at Da Nang International Airport on October 24, welcoming passengers to what may quickly become a premier travel destination in Asia.
The announcement was made during a launch ceremony attended by officials from the Da Nang Department of Tourism and Vietjet Air. Deputy General Director of Vietjet Air, Do Xuan Quang.
This new route represents Vietjet Air's eighth connection between Vietnam and India, following successful routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. The airline's expansion into India has generated significant interest among travelers from both nations.
Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang City People's Committee, noted that in the first nine months of 2024, the city welcomed nearly 8.7 million overnight visitors, including about 3.2 million international tourists. Despite the lack of direct flights to Da Nang from India until now, the city still attracted over 139,000 visitors from India, reflecting a 4.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023.
The Vice Chairwoman expressed optimism about the potential of Indian tourists, stating that Da Nang's tourism offerings—ranging from stunning beaches and high-end resorts to diverse culinary experiences—are well-suited to Indian travelers' preferences. Recently, the city has hosted several Indian wedding parties, showcasing its appeal as a destination for luxury travel.
The launch of the Da Nang-Ahmedabad route is expected to facilitate not only increased tourism but also foster economic cooperation in education, culture, and technology between the two cities and their respective countries.