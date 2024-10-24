Ahmedabad Gets Direct Flight To Da Nang In Vietnam

Ahmedabad residents now have a direct flight option to Da Nang, Vietnam. Vietjet Air has launched a new route between Da Nang, Vietnam, and Ahmedabad, and the new service will operate two round trips per week. The flights will utilise Airbus A320 aircraft, each accommodating 180 passengers.

Da Nang is coastal city in central Vietnam and it known for its beaches. It was earlier a French colonial port and thus reflects that history. The city is also a base for visiting the inland Bà Nà hills.

As part of the launch event, the first flight from Ahmedabad is set to land at Da Nang International Airport on October 24, welcoming passengers to what may quickly become a premier travel destination in Asia.

The announcement was made during a launch ceremony attended by officials from the Da Nang Department of Tourism and Vietjet Air. Deputy General Director of Vietjet Air, Do Xuan Quang.

This new route represents Vietjet Air's eighth connection between Vietnam and India, following successful routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. The airline's expansion into India has generated significant interest among travelers from both nations.