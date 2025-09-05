Ahmedabad Airport Sets Up Integrated Cargo Terminal

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has set up a new integrated cargo terminal with enhanced capacity to handle cargo up to 200,000 tonnes annually.

The terminal has over 20,000 square metres of operational area and represents a significant step up in scale and efficiency, replacing the existing set-up with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes/year, according to a press release on Friday.

The terminal at SVPI Airport was installed with the goal to bring efficiency and improve reliability of cargo movement, enabling faster, more dependable cargo processing at the SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad, and will cater to its broader catchment areas across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The facility upholds standards, with comprehensive close circuit television, controlled access, and robust screening technology. Innovations such as automated number plate recognition at truck gates, handheld terminal operations, and barcode tracking ensure real-time visibility for stakeholders, setting a new standard for supply chain technology in the region.

A dedicated cold-chain zone has been created to preserve product integrity, while advanced features — such as high dock counts, ball transfer decking and automated equipment — would boost efficiency during peak periods.

The terminal integrates world-class infrastructure with digital processes as a state-of-the-art platform, the release said. Reflecting Gujarat’s dynamic industrial mix, the terminal handles a broad spectrum of cargo, including e-commerce, automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, valuables, and perishables. Internationally, top exports include engineering goods, garments, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

It is prepared to manage emerging sectors and high-value cargo such as temperature-controlled shipments, electronic components, oversized equipment, live animals, and fast-moving e-commerce consignments to support the state’s growth.