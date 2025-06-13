Ahmedabad Plane Crash Brings Prior DGCA Warnings To Air India To The Fore

Air India has been under a continuous cycle of regulatory scrutiny since its privatisation in January 2022. This time, however, the Tata Group airline faces its most significant challenge yet following the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade that has claimed nearly all of the 242 people on board.

Until Thursday, Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson was set to travel to the Paris Air show — which runs June 16–22 — potentially placing major orders of Boeing and Airbus jets. But now, the crash is likely to be a key topic of discussion.