"Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. has secured an order of Rs 581 crore for civil and structural work from ETSY Realcon Pvt., according to an exchange filing on the BSE.The contract is domestic and the work is to be done on a housing project known as 'The Edition' in Sector-66, Gurugram, Haryana.Ahluwalia Contracts will be undertaking civil and structural work on the project for a period of 30 months.Shares of the company fell over 1.39% to trade at Rs 1,455 apiece, as compared to a 0.77% rise in the NSE Nifty 50..Ahluwalia Contracts Bags Deal Worth Rs 572 Crore From Airports Authority Of India"