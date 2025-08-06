AgustaWestland: ED Says Christian Michel’s Plea For Release 'Misleading'

The EDs in its reply said, "That with respect to the submissions made by the accused Christian Michel James that he has already undergone the period of maximum sentence prescribed for the offences for which he was extradited to India from United Arab Emirates, so, he is entitled to be released by virtue of the provisions of section 436 A of CrPC it is most respectfully submitted that the aforesaid submissions are misleading and devoid of any merits."

Section 436 A of the erstwhile CrPC deals with maximum period for which an under trial prisoner can be detained.