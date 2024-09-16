AGS Transact Enhances ATM Security With GMV’s Advanced Solutions

Since its initial partnership with GMV in 2017, AGS Transact has continually leveraged advanced technology to fortify its ATM network. These latest upgrades are part of a broader strategy to stay ahead of security threats and provide secure, reliable financial transactions for its customers, the filing said.

As of June 30, 2024, AGS Transact Technologies has a total installed base of over 73,000 ATMs and CRMs. The company’s transaction switching software handled approximately 625 million transactions in fiscal 2024.

Established in 2002, AGS Transact Technologies provides ATM and CRM outsourcing, cash management, and digital payment solutions, serving a wide range of industries including banking, retail, and fintech.

Shares of ASG Transact declined in early trade on Monday but later recovered slightly. The scrip was trading 1.14% higher at Rs 112.35 per share as of 11:49 a.m., compared to a 0.35% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.