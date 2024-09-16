AGS Transact Enhances ATM Security With GMV’s Advanced Solutions
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. has announced a major upgrade in its ATM security measures, deploying advanced solutions from Europe-based advanced tech firm GMV across its network of over 26,000 machines. This initiative aims to bolster security and align with regulatory requirements for stringent ATM protection, an exchange filing said.
The implementation of GMV’s latest security features marks a step forward in AGS Transact’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its ATM infrastructure and enhance customer trust. The upgraded solutions include several key enhancements designed to address current and emerging security threats:
Whitelisting of ATM Processes: Prevents unauthorised modifications to ATM systems.
ACL Merger Tool: Streamlines access control management across the ATM network.
Hard Disk Encryption: Strengthens protection against potential hardware breaches.
Gateway and Server Log Harvesting: Improves monitoring and incident response from the server console.
Support for M.2 Disks: Enhances ATM performance and reliability.
Support for SQL Server 2022 Database: Ensures compatibility for more efficient transaction processing.
Since its initial partnership with GMV in 2017, AGS Transact has continually leveraged advanced technology to fortify its ATM network. These latest upgrades are part of a broader strategy to stay ahead of security threats and provide secure, reliable financial transactions for its customers, the filing said.
As of June 30, 2024, AGS Transact Technologies has a total installed base of over 73,000 ATMs and CRMs. The company’s transaction switching software handled approximately 625 million transactions in fiscal 2024.
Established in 2002, AGS Transact Technologies provides ATM and CRM outsourcing, cash management, and digital payment solutions, serving a wide range of industries including banking, retail, and fintech.
Shares of ASG Transact declined in early trade on Monday but later recovered slightly. The scrip was trading 1.14% higher at Rs 112.35 per share as of 11:49 a.m., compared to a 0.35% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.