Agro Tech To Buy Del Monte Foods With Bharti Enterprises Becoming Second Biggest Shareholder

Agro Tech Foods Ltd. is set to acquire pasta and sauces maker Del Monte Foods Pvt. through a share swap deal in a bid to create a diversified processed food portfolio.

Through this transaction, Agro Tech Foods will take over 100% stake of Del Monte Foods, which is currently owned by Bharti Enterprises and Del Monte Pacific. Both shareholders will get stake in Agro Food Tech, as part of the transaction.

Bharti owns 59.29% share in Del Monte Foods, while the remaining 40.7% is owned by DMPL India. Post the transaction, Bharti Enterprises will become the second largest shareholder.

Additionally, Agro Tech will acquire an exclusive, perpetual license for the Del Monte brand in India, ensuring long-term access to this trusted brand for its growing consumer base.

As part of the deal, Agro Tech Foods, backed by private equity firm Samara Capital, will issue 1.33 crore equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each at Rs 975.5 per share on a preferential basis to the current shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

The share swap values the deal at Rs 1,300 crore, according to disclosures made to exchanges.

The acquisition is expected to conclude within nine months following necessary regulatory clearance.

As of March 2024, the turnover of the company stood at Rs 546.68 crore, which is flat compared to FY23 and up 22% from FY22.

Del Monte Foods' competition includes major players such as HUL, Nestle India, ITC, Dabur, Danone, Godrej Agrovet, and Patanjali Ayurved, among others.