Agro Tech Promoter To Sell Entire Stake At Deep Discount, Shares Tumble 11%

Agro Tech Foods Ltd.'s promoter ConAgra Brands Inc. plans sell its entire stake in the company to private equity firm, Samara Capital & Infinity Holdings, at a deep discount to the current market price.

The promoter will sell its controlling stake of 51.8% at Rs 515 apiece, a discount of 48.85% to Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,006.95 apiece on the NSE.

However the mandatory open offer of 26% to the public shareholders is at Rs 578 apiece, a discount of 42.59% to the Thursday's closing price and a discount of 17% to the average price of the stock in past one year.

The substantial markdown on shares compared to both the current market value and the average price over the past year raises concerns about equity for the remaining minority shareholders, who retain 48.2% ownership in the company.