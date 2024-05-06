Agritech Startup Superplum Raises $15 Million To Revolutionise Fresh Fruit Market

Superplum's new Chairman Erik Ragatz, said, "Superplum is a hugely disruptive player in existing produce markets in India and has the opportunity to create an incredibly valuable enterprise."

Shobhit Gupta, the company's co-founder and CEO, said, "The fast-growing Indian consumer market is getting more and more demanding. While India has made huge strides in different domains, fresh produce remains lacking in technology and investments."

Superplum is available online at Amazon Fresh, Zepto, Swiggy, and Blinkit. The company's premium fruits are also available at major retailers such as Spar, Metro, Lulu, Modern Bazaar, More, and Trent as well as hundreds of neighborhood stores in NCR and Bengaluru.