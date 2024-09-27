After Torrent Pharma, Alkem Labs Denies Claims on Drug Failing Quality Test

After Torrent Pharma Ltd. refuted claims of its Vitamin D supplements failing Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's quality test, Alkem Laboratories Ltd. has also disputed claims about its subsidiary's Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate tablets failing quality checks, citing that samples tested are spurious and are not manufactured by the company.

"Alkem gives utmost importance to quality. The products mentioned seem to be spurious and not manufactured by Alkem. The company is engaging with the authorities on this matter", said Alkem Laboratories in a clarification sent to NDTV Profit.

Alkem Health Sciences Pvt Ltd.'s Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate tablets are widely used to treat varied bacterial infections in human body.

Apex regulator CDSCO on Wednesday flagged 53 drug samples for failing to meet quality standards in its August 2024 report. Pantocid, Paracetamol tablets, and Calcium and Vitamin D tablets are among the widely-used medications that are part of the list of drugs identified by the regulator for quality lapse.

This incident follows an earlier ban by the Indian government on 156 fixed-dose combination drugs, which included commonly used antibiotics, painkillers, and multivitamins, due to safety concerns.

After the notification sent by CDSCO, Torrent Pharma on Thursday notified the exchanges disputing the claim that Shelcal 500, a vitamin D and calcium supplement sold by the company, and said that the tested sample of Shelcal 500 was "non-genuine and spurious."