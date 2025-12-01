After Software Glitch, Airbus Finds Quality Issue Affecting Dozens Of A320 Jets: Report

Airbus has found an industrial quality issue affecting fuselage panels of several dozen A320-family aircraft, said industry sources speaking to Reuters on Monday.

The suspected issue with the production flaw is further delaying some deliveries but there are no immediate indications that it has reached the aircrafts that are in service, according to the report.

This comes days after flight operations across the globe took a hit from Friday to Saturday morning after the European aircraft manufacturer put out a directive to repair 6,000 of the A320 fleet.

The repair refers to realignment of software, which must be done before the aircrafts fly again. The directive came after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued the global mandate as a preliminary investigation linked a fault in the Elevator and Aileron Computer to an incident in October where a JetBlue aircraft experienced an uncommanded drop in altitude.