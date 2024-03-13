After MS Dhoni, SBI Ropes In Smriti Mandhana As Brand Ambassador
"Her outstanding achievements in cricket align perfectly with our core values and we are delighted to have her as our representative," SBI said.
The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Wednesday announced its collaboration with cricket superstar Smriti Mandhana as its official brand ambassador.
"A new chapter begins at SBI as the incredibly talented Cricketer Smriti Mandhana joins the SBI family as Brand Ambassador," the bank said in a post on X.
"Her outstanding achievements in cricket align perfectly with our core values and we are delighted to have her as our representative," SBI said.
A new chapter begins at SBI as the incredibly talented Cricketer Smriti Mandhana joins the SBI family as Brand Ambassador. Her outstanding achievements in cricket align perfectly with our core values and we are delighted to have her as our representative.#SBI #DeshKaFanâ¦ pic.twitter.com/tXWTfgkZfd— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 13, 2024
In October 2023, SBI had roped in cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.
On the cricketing front, Smriti Mandhana is currently playing the Women's Premier League. She is the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise and has led the team to the playoffs.
Mandhana is currently the fourth highest run-scorer in the tournament with 259 runs at an average of 32.37. She has hit two half centuries and has been striking the ball at 145.50.
With the win against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, RCB finished their league engagements at third position with eight points, while MI (10) stayed at the second spot behind Delhi Capitals (10) in the table.