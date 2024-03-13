After MS Dhoni, SBI Ropes In Smriti Mandhana As Brand Ambassador

The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Wednesday announced its collaboration with cricket superstar Smriti Mandhana as its official brand ambassador.

"A new chapter begins at SBI as the incredibly talented Cricketer Smriti Mandhana joins the SBI family as Brand Ambassador," the bank said in a post on X.

"Her outstanding achievements in cricket align perfectly with our core values and we are delighted to have her as our representative," SBI said.