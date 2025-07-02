After Genie, Swiggy To Discontinue Minis

After discontinuing Genie and licencing off its private labels, Swiggy Ltd. is now likely to shut down its small businesses store Minis, people aware of the matter told NDTV Profit.

From Aug. 10, sellers will no longer be able to sell their products through the platform, they said on the condition of anonymity.

Minis was originally launched in 2022 and is marketed as a zero-commission model, which allows small brands and businesses to have an online presence without spending on their own tech infrastructure.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on the software-as-a-service platform shutting down.

While Minis was originally featured on the Swiggy app, it was removed from there in 2024 and was hosted as a separate website. It now claims to be "loved" by over 65,000 entrepreneurs and hosts products by the likes of home chefs, bakers and snacks and beverages brands.

Swiggy has diversified its offering through services like Snacc, Pyng and Crew lately, but it has also shut down its doorstep delivery service Genie earlier this year and licenced its private label brands to Kouzina Food Tech in May 2025.

NDTV Profit has reached out to Swiggy for comments on the story.