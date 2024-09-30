After BMW, Volkswagen Cuts Guidance, Worsening Global Outlook

Volkswagen now expects group sales revenue to be around 320 billion euros, lower than the revenues of 322 billion euros in 2023. This will roughly be a 1% decrease in revenues versus a previous forecast of a 5% increase.

Operating return to sales will also be of around 5.6% now, versus previous guidance of 6.5% to 7%.

The company highlighted that the deterioration in the macroeconomic environment is having a negative impact, which could result in further risks, particularly for the Brand Group Core—the organisational merger of the company's volume brands.

In financial year 2024, the financial services division expects to achieve an operating profit in the region of 3.2 billion euros, against the previous guidance in the region of 4 billion euros.

Volkswagen AG now expects the net cash flow of the automotive division to reach a figure of around 2 billion euros versus previous guidance of 2.5 to 4.5 billion euros. This forecast includes the assumption of 3.5 billion euros as expenses for merger and acquisition activities. Of this, approximately 2 billion euros is attributable to expenses in connection with the planned joint venture with Rivian, the company said.