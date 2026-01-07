After A Stormy Year, Jefferies Backs Airports As Travel's Top Bet In 2026 — What's Driving The Optimism?

India’s travel sector is expected to enter 2026 on a steadier footing after a disrupted 2025, according to a new outlook by Jefferies, which sees airports emerging as the clear outperformers, followed by airlines and then hotels.

The brokerage said 2025 began strongly but lost momentum due to a series of one-off shocks. These included a fatal Air India crash in June, heightened geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, an extended monsoon season, and a year-end scheduling crisis at IndiGo.

Together, these factors dented travel sentiment, triggered capacity cuts and weighed on stock performance across the sector.

Jefferies noted that air passenger growth slowed sharply in the first half of FY26, rising just 1% year-on-year, with another deceleration seen in December. Hotel performance also moderated, with RevPAR growth easing to around 6-7% in the September quarter, compared with mid-teen gains over the previous four quarters.