African Union Joins U.S. In Calling For Calm In Horn Of Africa

The agreement announced in Addis Ababa on Monday, days after Somalia agreed to resume talks with Somaliland following years of deadlock, will grant Ethiopia a 50-year lease to establish a naval base and commercial maritime services on the strategically important Gulf of Aden. In exchange, Somaliland will get a stake in Ethiopian Airlines. Somaliland’s council of ministers said in the statement Wednesday, Ethiopia will also recognize its sovereignty. Ethiopia has said the government will make an “in-depth assessment” of whether it would grant recognition to the breakaway region.