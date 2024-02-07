Aether Industries To Commission 15 MW Solar Power Plant In Gujarat's Bharuch

"As an enterprise, we are very cognizant of the elements that sustain life. This is why we are also part of UN Global Compact Network India to practice and promote sustainable manufacturing. Therefore, our decision to commission a fairly large solar park is in-line with that guiding philosophy. We will continue to explore ways to make Aether Industries a benchmark in sustainability within the chemicals industry in the country," Aether Industries promoter and whole-time director Rohan Desai said.