Aether Industries, HB Fuller, Saudi Aramco Jointly Commercialise Sustainable Convergeo Polyols Tech

"We are excited to announce the first commercialisation of the convergeo polyols, led by adhesives manufacturer H B Fuller. Together, we hope that this is just the start of our partnership with H B Fuller on advancing the convergeo portfolio, as well as other business opportunities. We are confident that this successful product launch by H B Fuller is only the first of many in the future, aiming to serve multiple customers and partners," Aether Industries whole-time director, senior VP, commercial, finance and marketing Rohan Desai said.