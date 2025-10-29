Aegis Vopak Terminals To Expand Haldia Operation With LPG Storage Acquisition

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd. is set to expand its operations in West Bengal's Haldia after it announced the acquisition of a group company handling liquified petroleum gas storage.

The board on Wednesday approved the purchase of a 75% equity stake of Hindustan Aegis LPG Ltd. from promoter Aegis Gas (LPG) Pvt. and Vopak India BV for Rs 1,130 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

The acquisition of HALPG will position Aegis Vopak Terminals to expand its terminalling business at the Haldia location, particularly in LPG storage, bottling, and terminalling activities, the filing said.

HALPG was incorporated in 1994 and is engaged in the storage and terminalling of LPG and allied products. The company had a turnover of Rs 168 crore in the financial year 2025.

The transaction will be completed by Jan. 15, 2026.

Aegis Vopak Terminals is a joint venture between domestic firm Aegis Logistics Ltd. and Royal Vopak of the Netherlands. It operates 20 tank terminals across six key Indian ports like Haldia, Kandla, Pipavav, JNPT (upcoming), Mangalore, and Kochi.

The total storage capacity stands at 1.7 million cbm for liquid storage, and 201K MT for LPG.